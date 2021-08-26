90° heat continues through tomorrow, storm chances persist too

TODAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 74.

FRIDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 91.

Today will offer another chance for a stray afternoon storm or two, but without much of a trigger, most places will stay dry. The heat continues with highs again expected to reach the low to mid-90s. A cold front will approach from the north Friday, offering a better opportunity for storms by the afternoon. This front will linger nearby for the duration of the weekend, continuing t-storm chances even through Monday. It won’t be raining at all times, but any storm that develops could be slow-moving and bring tropical-like downpours. Clouds and showers will drop us back down into the 80s this weekend, but the humidity doesn’t really back off.

There are hints that a cold front will cross next Wednesday, which would finally give us a break from the heat and relentless humidity. The tropics are heating up again too and a storm is expected to track into the Gulf states (likely Louisiana) by late Sunday and Monday. This storm would be named Ida once it develops more fully. The remnants from that storm could meet up with a front and bring us a soaking rain for next Wednesday. Nothing is a given yet, but it certainly bears watching as long-range models favor our region for the remnants of this storm during the middle of next week. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara