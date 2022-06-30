TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Very Hot, Stray PM T-Storms. Hi 95.

Yesterday’s high of 86° is exactly average for this time of the year. It wasn’t humid and was just a pleasant late June day. Today and Friday will be noticeably hotter. Sunny skies and dry weather will dominate today with highs right at 90°. Friday’s high could also be the hottest so far this year with a forecast high of 95°. The humidity will not be oppressive, but it’s still going to be hot through the end of the week. Some stray t-storms are looking more likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans, be aware and keep your guard up. It’s possible your backyard could get wet later Friday.

Saturday still looks like the best chance for showers and t-storms over the holiday weekend. A cold front will sag through the region. Model guidance suggests a round of showers in the morning followed by a round of storms in the afternoon/evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. The humidity will ramp up this weekend too, starting on Saturday and staying put through next week. Highs will dip into the upper 80s over the weekend.

The cold front will linger nearby Sunday and Monday, but both days appear to stay dry…at least for now. We will watch the trends and keep you posted over the coming days. We know everybody has cookouts, fireworks, and outdoor plans ahead! The cold front returns northward on Tuesday, leading to a return of storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Next week will be warm and a bit unsettled with almost daily storm chances. Here’s the bottom line: July 4th weekend features typical summertime weather. No day will be a complete washout. We may have hit-or-miss storms to contend with, but the best chance for that to occur is Saturday. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara