TODAY: Seasonably Chilly, Mostly Sunny. High 43.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable Chill. Low 30.

SATURDAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Breezy at Times in the Afternoon. Hi 53.

SUNDAY: Morning Light Rain Showers, Warmer and Windy. Hi 70.

This morning is nearly 30 degrees colder than yesterday! We were waiting on the colder air and the front yesterday, but now that colder is certainly here! Winds will not be a factor today, but overall our temperatures remain below normal today with highs near 43°. Tonight also brings some chill with lows near 30°.

Both days this weekend feature a warming trend! Saturday should see a mix of clouds and sun as a warm front heads across the Mid-Atlantic. Highs for Saturday should be in the low to mid-50s. While Saturday remains dry, showers do approach for Sunday morning. For the most part our region is spared from any heavy or steady rain. Stray light showers should be mainly confined to the morning hours. By the afternoon a strong wind and large surge of mild air should lead to temperature readings near 70°! So overall there should be some time to enjoy the warmth during the afternoon.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso