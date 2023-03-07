TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Windy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Lo 28. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 46. Winds: N 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

After a clipper system brought several inches of snow to northern PA last night, the rest of the week looks cooler, blustery, and fairly sunny. Our region missed out on the snow yet again, but some parts of PA received around 6″ last night. Hard to believe!

Behind the clipper, clouds will linger early today before sunny skies break out this afternoon. It will turn quite windy later today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. This week won’t feature the up-and-down temperature pattern that dominated much of February. Some consistency will be nice, even if it’s on the cool side. Tomorrow and Thursday will feature sunny and blustery weather too with highs in the mid-40s. I would keep the jacket nearby this week.

Our next chance at some moisture will come Friday night into early Saturday thanks to a weak system passing through. Some rain and/or snow showers are possible overnight Friday. We are also tracking a coastal storm for early next week that has both some rain and snow potential. Remember, every storm this winter has ended up trending warmer, so don’t get your hopes up if you are a snow lover. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara