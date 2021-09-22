A damp 48-hour stretch ahead, flash flooding concerns through tomorrow evening

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 78. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Breezy. Lo 64. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Heavy Rain, 1-3″ Totals, Breezy. Hi 66. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Moisture is creeping in from the south as a cold front sitting across the Midwest slowly nudges eastward. Showers will be light and spotty this morning and mostly occur west of the Susquehanna. Some steadier showers are possible by mid-morning and this afternoon but the heaviest rain should remain over western Pennsylvania until after sunset. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s with higher humidity back in the picture too.

The main action for Central PA occurs tonight and through Thursday. Heavy rain will set up shop west of Harrisburg overnight and continue spreading eastward through early Thursday morning. Bands of heavy rain will push slowly eastward through tomorrow and it may take until tomorrow evening for the steadiest rain to clear our eastern counties. By then, 1-3″ of rain will have fallen for most locations, with locally higher amounts possible. Some flash flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially given the wet conditions so far this month. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued through tomorrow evening. Some thunder is also possible within these heavy rain bands tomorrow as some moderate instability is expected too. It will be breezy at times through this event with winds picking up later today and continuing tonight and tomorrow too. By sunset tomorrow night, clouds will clear and temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s! The weather is literally transitioning to fall on this first day of autumn. Autumn begins at 3:20pm today, by the way.

Behind the front, cool air settles in for the end of the week. Highs look to be locked into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. A secondary front could push through during the weekend, possibly bringing some clouds late Saturday and a reinforcing shot of cool air and breezy conditions for Sunday. Overall, it looks like another terrific weekend — the first weekend of fall!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara