TODAY: Cloudy & Breezy, Evening Showers. Hi 47. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 38.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild! Hi 52.

Last night featured clearing skies and temperatures tumbled as a result, down into the 20s early this morning. It’s a frosty start in many locations…so get those scraping elbows ready! Despite the sunny and chilly start, today will bring lots of clouds and temperatures back into the mid-40s by this afternoon. It will stay dry during the day, but a few showers will invade by the evening. It will stay damp overnight and into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning. This won’t be a lot of rain, just enough to wet the sidewalks.

Highs will keep trending upward this week as we reach the 50s by tomorrow! Wednesday will be dry and skies will clear leading to a pleasant afternoon. The next best chance for rain will come Thursday as an area of low-pressure rides through the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day, but again, it doesn’t look like a ton of rain. The low will be west again which means Central PA will be on the warmer side of the storm. 60° is possible for some of our southern counties by late week! Where is the cold air? Bottled up near the pole — certainly not here!

Behind this system, we’ll cool down a bit for the start of next weekend. A weak coastal low could bring us some rain showers by Saturday, but it doesn’t look like anything significant at this time. Highs will be in the 40s for the weekend, still above seasonal averages. Just to repeat…no snow in sight either. We’ll keep monitoring, but next week also looks mild, with highs back in the 50s! Sorry Phil, even if winter makes an eventual comeback, we certainly won’t have 6 weeks of it. You were wrong!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara