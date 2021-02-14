A few icy spots through Monday morning, more ice possible for Monday night

TONIGHT: Light Mix Develops Late, Mainly Southeast. Lo 27. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Late AM Wintry Mix Develops. Wintry Mix Possible Through the Evening. Hi 34. Winds: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Lingering Pockets of Freezing Rain, Otherwise Plain Rain Showers before 8 AM. Then Partial Clearing, Drier, and Breezy. Hi 39.

Tonight will stay mainly cloudy with temperatures hovering near 30° with dry conditions. Some moisture from the south will graze the region tonight but much of the moisture should slide southeast of us. More light precipitation then arrives for Monday morning as a system comes in from the west. This will provide a period of light snow and sleet with a glaze of ice possible.

What to expect through Tuesday morning

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING: The main slug of moisture with this entire system will roll through late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with steady periods of sleet and freezing rain expected Monday evening. With temperatures still hovering around or just below freezing, some ice accumulation is expected especially on elevated surfaces and in the higher elevations northwest of Harrisburg. Watch for icy roads Monday night before we dry out by noon Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Another Gulf storm will move through the area Thursday. With a preceding cold air mass in place, there is higher confidence of precipitation starting out as steady snow Thursday morning before a transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. We are still four days out from this event so exact details and timing are yet to be determined, but stay tuned as this storm will have an impact to the morning commute.

Warmer air will surge in late Thursday and Friday with some plain rain, but colder air again looms for next Saturday.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso