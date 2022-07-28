TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Humid. Hi 86.

Two fronts will move through over the next two days to close out the work week. Both today and tomorrow will be hot and humid with occasional showers and maybe a t-storm passing through. There won’t be a lot of rain, but the next two days offer our best chance to at least see some moisture before the month closes out. Severe weather looks limited with low chances for anything too wild. Brief heavy showers and a gusty storm or two are all that are expected over the next two days. Highs will reach the lower 90s today and it will be more seasonable tomorrow.

Behind these fronts, high pressure builds in for the weekend, keeping sunshine around along with low humidity and seasonable temperatures (mid-80s). Enjoy it because temperatures warm up again next week with a few storm chances. In fact, another prolonged heat wave could start next Tuesday and linger through much of next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara