TODAY: A Few Showers, Rain Overnight. Hi 53. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy, Mild, & Breezy. Lo 47. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Windy. Hi 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

The warm and wet stretch Central PA has been experiencing since December (with the exception of Christmas!) will continue over the next two days. A warm front moving through this morning is producing light showers and drizzle with temperatures in the 30s. It’s a yucky start for sure, but it will warm up today as the front passes.

Showers will be around at times today, but the bulk of the rain will come tonight into early Friday. Most model guidance suggests between 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall from this system. It exits by dawn Friday. Highs will be in the 50s both today and early Friday with temperatures falling through Friday heading into the weekend. One other note: expect breezy conditions today and Friday too. In fact, it will stay breezy through the first half of the weekend. It could be downright windy at times Friday behind the cold front.

It does turn slightly cooler for Saturday with early clouds giving way to sunshine and a stiff northwest breeze. The cooler air won’t last long though as we’re back to sunshine and milder temperatures early next week. If you’re looking for sustained cold and possibly more snow, you’ll likely have to wait a while. Still no pattern change in the extended forecast. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara