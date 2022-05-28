TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Mild, Dry. Lo 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 80.

MONDAY: Hot, Turning More Humid. Hi 90.

Some lingering showers were still meandering through Lebanon and Lancaster Counties early this morning, but that has since wrapped up as we head into the mid-morning hours. Now the upper level area of low pressure is slowly pushing in from the west, and that may trigger a few leftover showers during the day. We do not expect a lot of rain, or high chances for a showers. Nonetheless, this is the last of the rain from this storm system. Temperatures begin to climb closer to 80° today as warmer air arrives from the west. Tonight stays mild too with temperatures in the low 60s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso