A few showers today, watching heavy rain from Ida coming mid-week

TODAY: Morning Clouds, Stray Showers Hi 85. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, A Stray Shower Or Storm Lo 72. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Hot and Humid. Stray PM Storm. Hi 90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Today looks similar to Saturday with a few light showers possible this morning. We should see the sun break out this afternoon which could again lead to a storm or two bubbling up, but most will stay dry. As a stronger disturbance approaches late tonight, that could lead to a few overnight showers and storms mainly over our western counties before the activity weakens. Highs will reach the mid-80s today but humidity will remain quite uncomfortable.

Monday will offer another chance for an afternoon storm but coverage continues to look spotty at best with the best dynamics staying north. More sunshine and a westerly wind will bring the heat back with highs near 90.

Our forecast then turns to Hurricane Ida, which will make landfall today in Louisiana as a major Category 4 hurricane. Tropical moisture is forecast to track through the Tennessee Valley early this week before it reaches the Midstate Wednesday. Rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but we’re becoming more confident in 2-4″ of rain, with potential for locally higher amounts. Stay tuned for more details. Things should start to dry out by the start of next weekend with a reprieve from the humidity finally on the way!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo