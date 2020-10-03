A gorgeous day ahead, increasing clouds tomorrow

TODAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 42.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 67.

Clear skies last night have allowed temperatures to fall into the lower 40s to kick start the weekend. After a chilly and brisk start, lots of sunshine will be on tap today with highs in the mid-60s. It will be a brilliant October day and very pleasant for outdoor activities. Tonight will be clear and chilly again with lows in the lower 40s. Some rural backyards could fall into the 30s!

Only limited chances for rain are in the extended forecast. The first will be overnight tomorrow into Monday. The second will come Wednesday night. These showers will not provide a significant amount of rain, but early Monday and late Wednesday could be briefly damp. Another round of cooler air arrives with breezy conditions by next Thursday.

Although the start of October features seasonably cooler conditions, there are strong signals of a warm and dry pattern developing for the middle of the month and extending into the end of October. Don’t give up on warmer days just yet…2020 could have a few more left!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara