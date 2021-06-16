A gorgeous mid-week stretch of sunny weather

TODAY: Sunny, Seasonable with Very Low Humidity. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Lo 55.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Mild. Continued Low Humidity. Hi 78.

Just a few pop-up showers marked another front/trough rolling across the Commonwealth yesterday. Now the skies have opened up to plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Temperatures this morning are as cool as the middle to upper 50s. Sunshine from start to finish is here too with highs in the upper 70s.

Slightly warmer and a little more humid weather is likely by Friday and this weekend. Another front will trigger some showers and storms to our west late Friday, but the best opportunity for a few passing thunderstorms may wait locally until Saturday afternoon/evening.

Dry weather builds in temporarily for Father’s Day and it could hold to start Monday. There are signs in the pattern of moisture arriving from the Gulf of Mexico (from the possible future named storm Claudette) and some of this rain could arrive late Monday into Tuesday. This is still a pretty uncertain forecast, but the recent trends have looked good for us to get some beneficial rain.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso