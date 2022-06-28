TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Comfy. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Pleasant. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 87.

Less humid air and more sunshine are on tap for this Tuesday. The front took a while to move east yesterday, but now we have comfortable air and dry conditions to look forward to over the coming days. Morning lows dipped into the 50s and low 60s last night — great sleeping weather! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine today with afternoon highs around 80° and low dewpoints making it feel comfy and pleasant. More great sleeping weather tonight with mostly clear skies and comfy temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s again.

Highs start to rebound for mid-week as we jump back into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow. The humidity doesn’t become noticeable again until the weekend, but it will get progressively hotter as high pressure slides off the coast and return southerly flow builds into our area. Highs Friday will soar into the mid-90s, and it will very likely be our hottest day of the year thus far. It looks like Thursday through Saturday could be our second heat wave of the year as well. We stay dry until Saturday when a cold front approaches and brings scattered t-storms during the afternoon and evening.

Things will cool down a bit for the 4th of July weekend as a front sags just to our south. As it stands, it appears the front will sink south just enough to give us mainly dry weather Sunday and Monday. There could be a stray t-storm Sunday, but July 4th looks dry for now. Other than the second half of Saturday, we are hoping for a mainly dry weekend. We will continue to monitor and post updates about the holiday weekend frequently, so check back often this week. In the meantime, enjoy the comfy weather on tap today!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara