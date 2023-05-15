TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 50.

TUESDAY: Stray PM Shower South, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Mother’s Day was fantastic! Especially considering that Saturday wasn’t so pleasant, yesterday was a spring gem with plenty of sunshine and warm seasonable temperatures. High pressure is arriving from the north to keep things dry, so Central PA has more nice weather in store for much of the week ahead. Get outside and enjoy this stellar May weather!

Although some clouds may be overhead briefly this morning, they will quickly sink south of Pennsylvania and leave behind a gorgeous start the week. Expect sunny skies today with highs in the mid-70s. This dry and pleasant stretch looks to continue for most of the work week. A weak disturbance will pass to the south of Central PA tomorrow afternoon and evening, so a few showers are possible south of the turnpike late tomorrow. Most backyards will stay dry Tuesday, however. Then, a cold front will pass through tomorrow night. This will bring slightly cooler conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs dipping back into the 60s.

Temperatures warm back up by the end of the week with our next best chance of rain being late Saturday into Sunday as another cold front/upper level system passes through. This is still an uncertain part of the forecast, so be sure to check throughout the week as the details become more clear. It appears it will rain next weekend, but the questions are exact timing and how much. We will monitor. Until then, enjoy the pleasant weather this week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara