A hot week ahead, but not that humid, and not that stormy

TODAY: Sunny, Less Humid, Stray T-Storm. Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 68.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Hot. Hi 92.

After a hot and humid Sunday, today and tomorrow will also be hot, but with noticeably less humidity than yesterday. A few clouds can be expected early today, otherwise, expect lots of sunshine as we kick off the new work week. After a muggy start, dewpoints will drop heading into this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 90s under plenty of sunshine. While a stray storm cannot be ruled out, the chances of seeing one are very slim. Tonight will be mostly clear and more comfortable behind the front with lows in the upper 60s. Tomorrow will bring more hot weather with highs in the lower 90s again.

A shower or a storm is possible Wednesday as a weak disturbance swings through Pennsylvania, although a better chance for t-storms can be expected Thursday with our next cold front. This will likely offer the best opportunity for rain in the next 7 days as we’re back to dry weather to kick off next weekend. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the 80s with low humidity and lots of sunshine. Not a bad week for the York State Fair. Enjoy the lower humidity!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara