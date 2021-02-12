A light wintry mix develops this afternoon

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Light Snow & Sleet. Hi 30. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light Wintry Mix, Mainly This Evening. Lo 27. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 38. Winds: Light.

Moisture slowly lifts northward to bring snow and sleet showers this afternoon and evening. Overall, we do not expect much of a snow or ice accumulation. A coating of snow or a thin glaze of ice is possible across our region by Sunday morning. Any light mix will exit Sunday morning, with cloudy skies remaining for the rest of the day.

MONDAY: A stronger, developing storm will lift north from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Even though the center of the storm is still be in the Tennessee Valley, moisture will arrive in advance of the storm by midday Monday. So we’ll need to prepare for a light wintry mix developing for the second half of Monday.

TUESDAY: The main storm arrives on Tuesday, bringing lots of moisture into the Mid-Atlantic states. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across the northern half of the state and a steady rain for southeast PA. Impacts locally will be determined by the amount of warm air surging northward in the mid levels of the atmosphere. At this time, a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is greater possibility for us.

THURSDAY: Yet another coastal storm is showing up in the long-range guidance. This one does favor snow for now, but another mixed event is also possible. It’s way too early for details on this one, but it also appears to have plenty of moisture with it.

Be safe and enjoy the holiday weekend. Feel free to check this weather briefing at any time. Our weather team will be updating frequently throughout the weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo