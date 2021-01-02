A light wintry mix this morning changing to rain, snow for some this afternoon

TODAY: Light Morning Wintry Mix, Mainly Rain By PM, Snow North. Hi 36. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Light Rain Or Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

A light wintry mix has moved into the Mid-state this morning, with sleet, freezing rain, and even plain rain all on the table. The light nature of the event combined with marginally cold temperatures should prevent major problems on the roads this morning, but watch for isolated slick spots where temps are at freezing or slightly below. A lull in the precip. is expected later this morning before another swath of mainly rain develops for the afternoon. The column may be cold enough to support snow or a rain/snow mix over our northern tier areas, such as Mifflin, Juniata, Perry and northern Dauphin counties. Snow accumulation anywhere today will be minimal, however.

Precipitation will exit this evening as the storm moves offshore. Monday will be mainly dry but also rather cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A clipper system will cross through western PA Tuesday, keeping most of the wintry precip west, but some light rain or snow showers are possible locally. For Wednesday and beyond, expect breezy and seasonable conditions with highs around 40. A system will threaten the mid-Atlantic with some snow late next Friday or Saturday. As of right now, it it appears the storm will just miss just south but there is still plenty of time for this to wobble back north. We’ll keep watching it.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo