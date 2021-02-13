A light wintry mix tonight for some, more widespread wintry precipitation likely next week

TONIGHT: Light Wintry Mix, Mostly South/Southeast of Harrisburg (York & Lancaster Counties). Lo 27. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 38. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Late AM Wintry Mix Develops. Wintry Mix Possible Through the Evening. Hi 34.

There is not much coming together in terms of moisture this evening. Most of the steady light sleet or rain is south and southeast of the Midstate. A few areas of light wintry mix have developed over extreme southern York and Lancaster Counties. Keep this in mind if you are traveling toward the PA-MD border. A coating of snow or a thin glaze of ice is possible across a few areas in the region by Sunday morning. Any light mix/mist will exit Sunday morning, with cloudy skies remaining for the rest of the day.

MONDAY: A stronger, developing storm will lift north from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Even though the center of the storm is still be in the Tennessee Valley, moisture will arrive in advance of the storm by the late morning hours Monday. We will need to prepare for a light wintry mix developing for the second half of Monday. In addition, some accumulating snow is still possible northwest of Harrisburg along the 322 corridor across Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties.

TUESDAY: The main storm arrives on Tuesday, bringing lots of moisture into the Mid-Atlantic states. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across the northern half of the state and a steady rain for southeast PA. Impacts locally will be determined by the amount of warm air surging northward in the mid levels of the atmosphere. At this time, a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is greater possibility for us during the morning hours before storm exits in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Yet another coastal storm is showing up in the long-range guidance. This one does favor snow for now, but another mixed event is also possible. It’s way too early for details on this one, but it also appears to have plenty of moisture with it.

Be safe and enjoy the holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso