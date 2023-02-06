TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 46. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 26.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Evening Showers. Hi 46. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

There is no slowdown in the mild winter pattern my friends! That’s good news if you like spending time outdoors and bad news if you are hoping for any snow. After a brief cold spell Friday and Saturday, temperatures soared into the low 50s yesterday. This week looks mild, occasionally damp, and spring-like at times too.

Today will bring a fair amount of clouds along with some peeks of sun. It will be breezy at times too. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Tonight, skies will briefly clear, and temperatures will tumble a bit, down into the 20s for lows. Tomorrow will bring lots of clouds and temperatures back into the mid-40s. It will stay dry during the day, but a few showers will invade by tomorrow evening. It will stay damp overnight and into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning. This won’t be a lot of rain, just enough to wet the sidewalks.

Highs will keep trending upward this week as we reach the 50s by Wednesday. Wednesday will be dry and skies will clear leading to a pleasant afternoon. The next best chance for rain will come Thursday as an area of low-pressure rides through the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day, but again, it doesn’t look like a ton of rain at this point. The low will be west again which means Central PA will be on the warmer side of the storm. 60° is possible for some of our southern counties by late week! Behind this system, we’ll cool down a bit for the start of next weekend. A weak coastal low could bring us some rain showers by Saturday, but it doesn’t look like anything significant at this time. Highs will be in the 40s for the weekend, still above seasonal averages. Just to repeat…no snow in sight either. We’ll keep monitoring.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara