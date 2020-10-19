A mild week ahead with only the slightest chance for rain

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers NW. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 56.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers NW. Hi 74.

Clouds thickened just a bit overnight as a stationary frontal boundary looms over Central PA for the next couple of days. Today will feature a lot of clouds, but the bulk of the rain should bypass us to the north and northwest. A few showers are possible over the ridges and valleys including Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. Even that rain should remain light. Highs today will get closer to 70°, especially if some afternoon sun has broken through the clouds. The best chance for that to occur will be southeast of Harrisburg. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s, not as chilly as it was over the weekend.

A very mild weather pattern develops for Tuesday through Friday as weak storm systems continue to roll by to the northwest of the Midstate. Temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 70s, with the possibility of hitting 80° Wednesday and Thursday. While the brunt of the week looks dry again, tomorrow will feature a few showers NW of Harrisburg (just like today) and a few showers should arrive by the second half of Saturday with the next front to swing through. Again we do not expect any rain to be heavy or impressive. Cooler weather then follows the front on Saturday with high temperatures dropping to the 60s by next Sunday. All-in-all the week ahead looks fairly typical for mid-October by Central PA standards. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara