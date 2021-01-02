A milder Saturday, another round of wintry precipitation for Sunday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Peeks of Sun, Breezy & Mild. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, More Valley Fog. Lo 31.

SUNDAY: Light Wintry Mix. Hi 38. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

2021 sure did arrive with some meteorological intrigue! Yesterday brought periods of rain that in total added up to a half inch to 3/4 of an inch of rain locally. Ice accretion was limited to colder surfaces like trees and exposed metal objects (like vehicles), but the dampness and chill certainly made for a tough weather day. We will have areas of fog this morning due to the lingering dampness with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Fortunately our weather should slowly dry out today as a stronger westerly breeze develops. This wind will also usher in much more mild air. Highs today should be close to 50° as a result! Later this evening and tonight the wind will die down and shift to be more easterly ahead of tomorrow morning.

A developing wave of low pressure west of the Appalachian Mountains heads in the direction of the Mid-Atlantic and Pennsylvania tonight and early Sunday. This area of low pressure brings light precipitation tomorrow morning as early as 4-7 AM for southern locations. However, the transfer from this western low to a coastal low will provide a tricky forecast given that temperatures overnight drop to the low 30s. As a result of the colder air and developing moisture with the coastal storm, we expect on-and-off periods of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Temperatures hover in the 32-36° range as the precipitation comes down, so some minor accumulations of slush are likely.

Sunday night and Monday sees a break in the active weather with some clearing for Monday, but still plenty of clouds too. A weak area of low pressure brings the chance of light rain/snow showers for Tuesday, but the rest of the work week should feature temperatures in the mid-40s and drier conditions.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso