TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Scattered T-Storms After 6pm. Hi 88.

A front will stall to our south today and will keep the low chance for a morning shower and stray afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. There will also be some breaks of sun today with the humidity sticking around too. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tonight will remain muggy too with a passing shower possible.

While rain chances exist today, most of the region will likely stay dry. The southern tier has the best chance for a passing storm on this Wednesday, but more widespread showers and t-storms will likely develop Thursday evening and overnight. Yet another front will march through Pennsylvania tomorrow, this one a bit stronger. The best chance for storms on Thursday occurs after 6pm and additional storm development is expected into Thursday night. After a few lingering showers Friday morning, skies begin to clear Friday afternoon and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable for July. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara