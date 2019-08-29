A pleasant day ahead, warming up Friday, more clouds for the weekend

TODAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy! Lo 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm! Hi 87.

For those hoping for some rain, that’s about what we got yesterday…some. Most backyards picked up between 0.10-0.20″ from yesterday’s front that quickly moved through during the afternoon. Clearing skies last night led to some fog development and that could impact some drivers for this morning’s commute. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and low 60s this morning.

Today looks gorgeous as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will be seasonable with humidity falling to comfortable levels. Friday will be warm ahead of another cold front (that should pass through tomorrow without any rain) with highs in the upper 80s before more cool air arrives for the weekend behind the front. Dry weather begins our Labor Day weekend but we’re watching the chance for rain by Sunday and Labor Day Monday as an east flow sets up over Pennsylvania. After a cooler day Sunday, Labor Day looks more seasonable with highs closer to 80 degrees.

We’re also tracking Hurricane Dorian closely. As it continues its pass away from Puerto Rico, it will move northwest toward the northern Bahamas and eventually the U.S. coast over the next few days. With warm water temperatures and more moisture to work with, the storm is likely to continue intensifying on its journey. The east coast of Florida looks most likely to experience the worst impacts by Sunday or Labor Day Monday but it’s still too early to say exactly where landfall will occur. This could be a major Category 3 storm by the time it reaches the eastern U.S. Anyone along the southeast coast and even in the Gulf of Mexico needs to remain vigilant and monitor future forecasts. We will continue to watch the storm from now throughout the weekend and provide updates.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara