A pleasant December day followed by rain and additional chill by the weekend

Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Thursday! We can expect morning temperatures near 30°, but temperatures gradually rise to the 40s and then the low 50s. Winds will also be much calmer than the last two days, so a nice break from the wind and chill!

Tonight clouds will thicken with lows dropping to the middle and upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies start off Friday and showers develop by late morning and early afternoon (11AM – 3PM). Rain should be light to start off, becoming steady to heavy by Friday evening/night.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso