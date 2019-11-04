A pleasant start to the week, storm brewing by week’s end

TODAY: Passing Clouds, Pleasant. Hi 55. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, A Bit Warmer, Stray PM Shower. Hi 58.

After a chilly weekend, today will start out on the frosty side as well with lows in the 20s for many this morning. A frost is likely, especially in rural locations. Some milder air returns this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Highs both today and tomorrow should reach the middle to upper 50s. Today will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. This mild surge of air is ahead of a cold front that passes on Tuesday evening and will spread clouds our way as early as tonight. A few showers are possible with this front tomorrow afternoon, however, a lot of the moisture will evaporate as the front hits the dry air over Central PA. Therefore rain is not a guarantee, and it won’t be much if it happens.

Temperatures continue to tumble through the end of the work week into next weekend. A second, stronger front could bring some rain showers by Thursday evening before another wave of low pressure develops. This storm system may bring additional rain for Friday morning, and with temperatures falling, a brief change to a wintry mix of wet snow is possible. This would mostly affect northern areas across Pennsylvania, but we will continue to monitor the trends heading into the end of the week.

By next weekend we do expect daytime highs to be in the 40s and nighttime lows in the 20s. There could even by some snow showers by Sunday afternoon. The November chill has already begun! We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara