TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 62.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 85.

Temperatures last night have dipped to some chilly levels for June! Some locations locally have fallen into the 40s this morning, one day before the Summer Solstice! The record low this morning is 48° set back in 1926. Harrisburg likely won’t officially get that cool, but surrounding areas are below that! Today will be pleasant, sunny, and less breezy than the weekend. Temperatures bounce back to near 80° this afternoon. It’s going to be a very pleasant way to kick off the week. Clouds are close by, however, and will likely thicken up by this evening and overnight.

A warm front crosses tomorrow morning, and with that, a few light showers can be expected. Otherwise, tomorrow will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-80s. The front then stalls nearby Wednesday as a cold front also approaches from the northwest. This will bring our best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week, with a few showers lingering into Thursday. We could see two rounds of showers and storms on Wednesday, one early in the day, and one in the evening, similar to last week’s pattern. Right now, the start of next weekend looks dry but muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pop-up storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoons, however. Most of this week will feature typical summer Central PA weather.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara