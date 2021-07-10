A pleasant start to the weekend with a temporary break from the humidity

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid. High 85. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, A Few Overnight Showers. Low 68. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: More Humid, Scattered PM Storms. High 85.

After a busy evening yesterday, today will feature much more quiet weather as high pressure settles into the region. A northerly wind will finally give us some relief from the humidity with temperatures around seasonable levels.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a warm front and some showers could move in after midnight. The best chance for rain and storms this weekend will come Sunday afternoon as a front remains parked over the Mid-state. A strong storm or two could develop, though at this time widespread severe weather is not expected.

A Bermuda high strengthens next week, keeping us stuck in the heat and humidity all the way through the start of next weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s each day with overnight lows in the 70s! While no day will be a washout, daily storm chances can be expected from Monday through Wednesday and then again late Friday ahead of a cold front.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo