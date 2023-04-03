TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Mild. Hi 66. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 48.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 75.

Yesterday featured lots of sunshine but a stiff breeze and highs in the lower 50s made it feel a bit cool, especially compared to the first half of the weekend. Winds eventually calmed down overnight and under mostly clear skies, temperatures dropped to just above freezing in many spots this morning. Because of the ahead-of-schedule green-up for the area, there is a frost advisory through this morning. I actually had to mow my lawn yesterday!

Today will begin a rebound to above-normal temperatures for much of the week ahead. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s despite a few clouds rolling in. The middle part of the week will feature the highest temperatures with many backyards reaching the mid to upper 70s! Rain chances increase by Wednesday afternoon when showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of an approaching cold front. This front is similar to last week’s and more severe weather is likely across the Midwest in the same regions battered by strong tornadoes just a few days ago. Tomorrow could be another active day from Iowa and Illinois down through Missouri and Arkansas. That threat shifts east into Ohio and western PA for Wednesday and Wednesday night.

That same front will keep a shower or two around for Thursday before clearing out (and turning breezy) by Friday. While Friday and Saturday will be a bit cool…Easter Sunday looks gorgeous at this time, with highs returning into the 60s. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara