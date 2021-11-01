A pleasant way to start the month today, much cooler weather is on tap this week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 57. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 44. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Stray Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

A weak front passed through overnight, bringing just a few clouds and some sprinkles, and dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 40s to start this Monday. The front will pass through quickly and today will be a mostly sunny and breezy day with west winds gusting as high as 25 mph. If you’re a fan of warmer weather, enjoy today because a big change is in store later this week. Today truly does look like a great way to kick off November and it also appears to be the warmest day of the week!

Another weak front will slide through early tomorrow, bringing clouds and a few showers with it during the morning. Rainfall will be light and sparse. Skies will begin to clear during the afternoon, but temperatures will only recover into the lower 50s. It will be another breezy day as the front passes through. Overnight lows by Wednesday morning will drop well down into the 30s, and lows will stay in that range for the rest of the week. A FREEZE WATCH has been posted for Wednesday morning as lows will be near 32° for some backyards. This may be the end of the growing season as cold November air takes over. As cold air moves over the warmer lake waters, there will be some lake-effect snow showers Wednesday and Thursday, mainly over western Pennsylvania. It’s not out of the question though that a few flakes make it into the mountains, although most of the week is looking dry for Central PA.

Earlier, we were watching a storm that would attempt to organize along the east coast toward late week, but the push of cool, dry air from Canada should be enough to keep this storm suppressed south and east of our region. So aside from an increase in clouds late Thursday, the weather will cooperate although it will stay chilly right through next weekend with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Get ready for a new month…and a new weather pattern! Stay warm!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara