A prolonged sunny and dry stretch awaits for Central PA

TODAY: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Hi 71. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 46.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 65.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Cool. Hi 66.

The remnants of Hurricane Sally are sitting along the Mid-Atlantic coast this morning and will continue to jog out into the Atlantic today. A front crossing through Pennsylvania early today will sweep the rest of Sally away and leave our region with a pleasant, sunny, and breezy day ahead. Expect temperatures near 70° this afternoon with a northerly breeze developing. It will be dry and pleasant today with a clear and chilly night on the way. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s overnight!

Another ridge of high pressure builds in this weekend for more spectacular weather! Expect sunny skies with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. While the tropics remain active, our weather looks fairly quiet. In fact, sunny and cool days with chilly nights seems to be the going forecast right through next week. Warmer days return by next Wednesday when 80° is achievable. Rainfall? None coming as far out as the eye can see. Although many areas can use rainfall, at least the weather will be very pleasant for outdoor September activities this weekend and beyond!

Tropical Update: Sally will soon be history as the remnant low tracks out into the Atlantic once again and away from the U.S. Our region was spared from any rainfall as a ridge of high pressure will steer the low away from PA.

In addition to Sally, we are monitoring two other tropical systems: Teddy and Tropical Depression 22 in the Gulf. Teddy continues to quickly intensify, now at Category 4 strength with winds around the center at 130 mph. It now joins Laura as the second Atlantic basin storm to reach that intensity this season. Thankfully any threat to land appears minimal at this point. Some models do bring that system along the New England coast by the middle of next week, but again nothing is certain at this time. Pennsylvania should not be affected either way. The tropical disturbance in the Gulf will meander for a bit and could affect Gulf coastal states again at some point next week, but doesn’t look to have much impact beyond that. We will continue to monitor the tropics closely as this is the busiest time of year for tropical development and they can have an effect on an otherwise quiet time of year locally.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara