A rainy start to the week, plus turning windy too

TODAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing, Windy. Hi 50. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Windy. Lo 26. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Colder & Breezy. Hi 39. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After a rainy day yesterday to close out February, today will ring in March on a similar note. We are picking up right where we left off this weekend with steady rain and fog. The rain will taper and eventually exit by lunchtime. Clearing could take place this afternoon, but it may wait until this evening. Highs will be around 50° later today and it will turn windy as well. March, as usual, will be coming in like a lion. The winds will gust near 40 mph later today and continue to be quite gusty tonight. Temperatures tumble too, down into the mid-20s for lows. Combine those temperatures with the wind and tomorrow morning will be brutal. At least it will be a sunny day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for highs tomorrow, signaling a brief change. Wednesday will feature more sunshine and temperatures returning to the 50s.

For the end of the week, the trend has been for an upper level low to slow down and spin over the Northeast, which will keep us seasonably cool and on the breezy side. This type of pattern does lead to suppression, however, which means any Gulf systems wouldn’t have much of a shot coming north to affect us. Expect highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s as we close out the work week and head into next weekend. As noted above, there isn’t much moisture in the 7-day forecast beyond this morning.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara