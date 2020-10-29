A soaking rain today, showers continue tonight, breezy and chilly Friday

TODAY: Rainy & Raw, 1-2″. Hi 53. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers & Breezy, Chilly. Lo 42. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain Exits By 7am, Breezy & Chilly. Hi 48. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

The remnants of Zeta (combining with an upper level low) will bring a soaking rain to the area today and through tonight. The rain will be quite steady throughout the day ahead before becoming showery tonight and early Friday morning. Rainfall will be the heaviest during the midday and afternoon hours. Total rainfall projections average between 1-2″, with locally higher amounts possible. Much of this rain tapers off early tomorrow morning (around 7am will be the shutoff for most locations), with a chilly northwest breeze developing for the remainder of the day as skies clear. Temperatures will sit in the low 50s today, fall into the lower 40s tonight, and stay in the 40s for a chilly day on Friday. Flooding is of no threat given the recent dry conditions, but clear fallen leaves from storm drains so they don’t back up! Just a good reminder this time of year!

The weekend starts off quite chilly (low 30s Saturday morning!), but offers lots of sunshine Saturday and clear skies for any Halloween plans Saturday night. Clouds gradually increase Sunday and showers arrive later in the afternoon. This front will bring another round of colder air for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday will be seasonably chilly and breezy with highs near 50° and lows in the 30s. Much of next week will be dry and we’ll return to unseasonably warm conditions toward the end of next week.

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast: Tonight will be the worst night for Trick-Or-Treating. Expect steady rain and chilly temperatures. It will be a dark and stormy night across Central PA with temperatures in the low 50s. Friday night looks pleasant but it will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures Friday evening will be around 40°. Saturday, actual Halloween, may be the best night for Tricks and Treats. Expect clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures again around 40°. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara