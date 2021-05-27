A stellar day ahead, but rain looms for the holiday weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 56.

FRIDAY: Rain Develops, Cool. Hi 66. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s storms blew through Central PA in several rounds with hail, brief downpours, and lots of wind damage. It was an active day across the region, but the front moved through last night and things calmed down rather quickly. Behind the front, lots of sunshine is expected today as high pressure briefly settles in over the Commonwealth. It’ll be cooler and less humid, but still very warm with highs in the lower 80s. It will be a nice late May day! Enjoy it…because rain looms for the weekend.

The holiday weekend still looks cool and damp. An area of low pressure will move through tomorrow, bringing rain by the afternoon which will be steady at times into Friday night. Saturday will be cloudy and drizzly with periods of rain continuing through the day. Temperatures on Saturday may stay in the 50s! Some guidance does suggest Sunday will be drier, but there are also some models that keep lingering showers going. We’ll be pessimistic for now and hope that Sunday can be salvaged. It won’t warm up much though either way. In fact, Sunday morning will likely start in the upper 40s! The good news is that Memorial Day still looks pleasant at this point with sunshine and highs back to near seasonable levels. A slow recovery in temperature is expected next week, but more showers could develop by mid-week as a trough hangs out near the Great Lakes. Bottom line: swimming pools won’t be the place to be this weekend. That will have to wait!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara