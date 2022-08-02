HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Our July ranks as the 11th hottest on record. It was particularly hot during the second half of the month and many places saw little rain. The ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains prevented much moisture from reaching the Midstate while producing multiple days of 90-degree heat.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

We see a new pattern as we start a new month. The ridge of high pressure centered over the central US will shift west and allow a deepening trough to form over the northeast US. This trough of lower pressure will increase our chances for storms and allow some reprieve from the 90-degree heat from time to time. The increase in storm chances will certainly help since there is still no tropical activity in the western Atlantic Ocean.