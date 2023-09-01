TODAY: Sunny & Gorgeous! Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Clear & Comfy. Lo 56.

SATURDAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 84.

SUNDAY: Heat Wave Begins. Hi 90.

This morning is chilly in spots with a few backyards dropping into the 40s overnight! Today will bring another taste of autumn with that cool start and pleasant afternoon highs in the 70s. Get used to the sunny and dry weather — it looks to last through next week. The one difference? The heat will start to build over Labor Day weekend.

Beyond the next few days, a rapid warm-up is on tap heading into the weekend, with highs climbing into the 90s by Sunday and into the low mid-90s by the midpoint of next week. A ridge of higher pressure moving eastward will clear out the skies and allow for the building of a substantial dome of heat heading into the first week of September. Rain chances will be absent with the significant lack of moisture. The next chance of rain may wait until the end of next week. Until then, expect hot and humid conditions, with no rainfall. It looks uncomfortable for the first week of September. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara