Abundant sunshine with low humidity for the next two days

TODAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 55.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 80.

After yesterday’s welcoming rainfall, today and tomorrow will feature low humidity and lots of sunshine. You may actually want to grab the jacket this morning before heading out. Some backyards have dipped into the 40s! Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon and approach 80° tomorrow. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the mid-50s.

A fly in the ointment for Friday’s forecast will be some east flow. While much of the day will be dry, some clouds from the Atlantic will push inland and may spark a stray shower or two at times. Temperatures return to more seasonable levels to close out the week with highs in the lower 80s.

The heat and humidity make a quick comeback by the weekend. We will certainly feel the humidity return by Saturday, and we could be nearing 90° again by Sunday. Each day could feature a stray afternoon t-storm, but most of the weekend will remain dry. Next week shows an extension of the typical summertime heat and humidity with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. We could have another heat wave too, with a run of 90° heat starting Sunday and continuing into next week. Stay tuned and enjoy these next two days!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara