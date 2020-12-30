Active weather with all types of precipitation possible through New Years Day

TODAY: Early AM Snow Showers. Then Peeks of AM Sun Followed by Increasing Clouds & Seasonable Conditions. High 43.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Develops by Early Thursday Morning. Low 37.

NEW YEARS EVE: AM Rain Showers, Some Wet Snowflakes Could Mix In. PM Drier, Remaining Cloudy. High 44.

NEW YEARS DAY: Rain Develops by Midday, Pockets of AM Freezing Drizzle. High 43.

This morning will begin with a few early snow showers- sound familiar? That was the way we started yesterday too, although this time we do anticipate some locations picking up a quick coating of snow based on what radar is presenting. For the rest of the morning it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. We do see a decent boost in temperatures by the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

A trailing cold front promises another round of morning precipitation tomorrow morning, but this time it should mostly fall as rain. We cannot fully rule out a few wet snowflakes mixing in, however the milder air should prevent major issues. About a tenth of an inch of rain or less is likely for tomorrow in total. This is just enough rain to keep a damp feel to the air.

New Years Eve and very early New Years Day will be dry to start 2021. Then another surge of moisture from the south arrives by mid-morning across our southern tier locations. This could start out as freezing drizzle for some colder locations before turning over to plain rain. The highest chances for freezing drizzle/rain will likely be over the western ridges and valleys.

The rain that does fall on Friday could add up to about a half inch to even 3/4 of an inch. Conditions slowly dry out through Saturday morning with a few showers lingering ahead of daybreak. Saturday should be a mild day with highs in the low 50s.

This active weather pattern continues with another system running up from the south. This next one for Sunday does not appear to be very strong or come with much rain. Lighter, scattered showers with temperatures around 40° are the most likely outcome.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso