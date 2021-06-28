Adis Juklo’s Pick Of The Week

The beginning of this week will feature plenty of heat and humidity with highs in the mid-90s and heat indeces near 100. Storm chances increase for the latter half of the work week, but a drying trend should take place as we kick of the 4th of July weekend. While we can’t promise completely dry weather, only stray showers are expected Saturday afternoon. The weather looks to turn more comfortable by then as humidity backs off and temperatures turn more seasonable. That’s your pick of the week!
-Meteorologist Adis Juklo