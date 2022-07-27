After 6 straight days of 90-degree heat that ended Monday, we have a comfortable weekend to look forward to. High pressure out of Canada will bring the return of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity. Enjoy it though because all signs are pointing toward a big-time surge in heat toward the middle and end of next week.

The beginning of next week looks to feature moderating temperatures with highs back near 90 for Monday and Tuesday. A strong ridge of high pressure looks to take control over the northeast US by next Wednesday or Thursday. This will allow the brutal heat in the central part of the country to expand east, possibly driving temperatures into the mid to upper 90s locally by its peak.

It’s unclear how long the worst of the heat will last, but the hotter than normal pattern is expected to continue for much of August. Our average high now is 87 degrees, so even with slightly above normal temperatures, expect plenty of 90-degree days going into next month. Unfortunately, rain chances don’t look great moving forward, with only spotty showers the next few days and questionable storm chances next week. It’s harder to pinpoint precipitation long-term, but odds favor below normal rainfall over the coming weeks.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo