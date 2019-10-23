After yesterday’s soaker, plenty of sunshine on tap through the end of the week

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 38.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 66.

Most places picked up another soaking rainfall yesterday on the order of 0.50-1.00″. Skies cleared overnight and that is leading to areas of fog early today. Once that burns off, and it shouldn’t take long, expect plenty of sunshine today and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the lower 60s later today and it should be a pleasant late October day. Tonight will remain clear and temperatures tumble into the upper 30s thanks to good radiational cooling. Tomorrow will be pleasant too with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the mid-60s.

Clouds increase Friday but we remain dry for Friday Night Football. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the mid 60s to close out the work week. We still expect much of Saturday to be dry, but the rain is not far away. Some areas may begin to see showers late in the day and into Saturday evening. A steady, soaking rain is now slated for all day Sunday. For those with weekend plans, early Saturday seems like the driest part of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s this weekend with the rain clearing out by early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara