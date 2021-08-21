All eyes focused on Henri this weekend, rainfall likely to affect Central PA

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers East. Lo 72.

SUNDAY: Occasional Showers. Hi 80.

The weekend forecast hinges on the exact track and close proximity of Tropical Storm (soon-to-be Hurricane) Henri. As it tracks farther north, Henri is forecasted to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall in New England. Although Henri will not track through Central PA, some indirect impacts are still likely based on current trends. Today will bring increasing clouds and humid conditions. While there is a chance for a stray shower or t-storm later today, much of today looks dry as Henri is still too far away for any interaction. Tonight will likely see some moisture drawn inland from the coast with a few showers possible in our eastern counties.

As Henri gets set to strike New York and New England on Sunday, there will be plenty of clouds for our region with occasional showers. The steady rain shield from this massive storm stays to our east, closer to Philadelphia and New York, but it will be a very close call. The track of Henri is still being monitored and determined by the National Hurricane Center. As this becomes more clear today, we will have a better idea of exactly where the rain shield sets up for Sunday and Monday. Overall, we do not expect a wash-out from this Hurricane but rather passing showers for both Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned throughout the weekend as we monitor Henri and update the forecast as necessary. Next week looks hot and humid with pop-up t-storms. It will be very typical late August weather for Central PA!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara