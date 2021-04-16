An April chill settles in through the weekend, mainly dry though

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Chilly. Lo 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Cool. Hi 58.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 62.

An upper-level low will affect our forecast today and linger into Saturday. Today will bring an April chill to the region with lots of clouds, stray showers, and a breeze that will add to the cool high temperatures. Jackets needed today with highs only reaching the mid-50s. Tonight will bring some clearing as more chilly temperatures settle in across the area. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Saturday remains chilly but dry with a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Sunday looks better now with partly cloudy skies and highs returning to more seasonable levels. The weekend should stay dry too. Next week features a return of warmer temperatures, but still Spring-like. The next chance at measurable rain comes Wednesday with scattered showers before another cool-down by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara