TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 70.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 44.

THURSDAY: A Few Showers, Cooler. Hi 58.

Yesterday saw the warming trend take off with temperatures soaring to 70°! With plenty of sunshine expected, today will be another warm one as temperatures again should reach 70° this afternoon. Some clouds will start to filter in late today as we await the approach of our next storm system. Tonight’s lows will be in the 40s as the clouds build in.

An upper-level low will be nearby for St. Patrick’s Day, which will bring clouds back and some showers and light drizzle. This will keep temperatures down a bit, in the 50s for highs. Rainfall should amount to around a quarter-inch or less for everyone, so not a big rain-maker but enough to keep things damp and dreary.

Our warmest day of the week looks to be Friday ahead of our next cold front. 70°+ is on the table before temperatures slide this weekend. Light showers are expected Friday night and Saturday as the front moves through. Drier weather returns by Sunday with highs returning to more seasonable levels. The following 7-10 days appear much more spring-like and there’s no more snow in sight. Enjoy the warmer days and longer daylight!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara