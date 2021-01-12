Another cold night, warmer for Wednesday and Thursday

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temperatures Dropping Into The Mid-30s.

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonably Mild! Hi 46.

Quiet weather continues tonight as skies remain mostly clear. Much like the past few mornings, it will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the the mid to low 20s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and a mild afternoon as winds turn more southwesterly. Even warmer air moves in for Thursday with 50 degrees on the table.

A front will cross the Mid-state Friday night and early Saturday, bringing with it our next chance for mainly light rain showers. As colder air moves in Saturday, it is possible that some wet snow mixes in before precipitation exits east by the afternoon. Anything that falls will be light though. A colder weekend is in store with highs by Sunday in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Colder air is poised to stick around next week although temperatures will still be close to seasonable averages. Some light snow is possible next week but no major storms on the horizon yet.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo