TODAY: Showers, Cool, & Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds & Drizzle. Lo 48. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Drizzle, Slow Clearing. Hi 65. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Clouds arrived from what was Hurricane Ian last Friday and the remnant upper low is still plaguing Central PA today. The upper-level low connected to Ian’s moisture is stalled along the Atlantic coast and continues to provide dense clouds, cool conditions, and periods of light rain. Many places stayed dry yesterday with overcast skies and a chilly east breeze. Lancaster and Lebanon Counties saw the most rain, as eastern areas are favored given the closeness to the coast.

A westward shift in the low will bring a better chance for rain for the entire viewing area today. Areas west of Harrisburg could see 0.20″-0.50″ rain, while east of Harrisburg could see higher amounts of 0.50″-1.00″ by this evening. Highs will be stuck around 50°. Tonight will bring an end to any steady periods of rain, but clouds and drizzle linger. Wednesday morning will continue cloudy and drizzly, but the low should finally move east and allow for drier conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening, although clouds will likely be stubborn. Temperatures begin a warmer trend tomorrow, with highs expected to climb into the 60s.

The end of the week looks pleasant with more sunshine and highs rebounding into the 70s. It’s short-lived though, as a strong cold front moves through Friday. This front will be moisture-starved, so rain is not expected, but it will bring a big change in the air mass. Highs for the coming weekend will again struggle to reach 60° with lows tumbling into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning! We even expect some spots to drop into the 30s next Sunday and Monday mornings, raising concerns for our first frost of the season. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara