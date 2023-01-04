TODAY: AM Fog, PM Showers. Hi 63.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy. Lo 48.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Still Mild. Hi 56.

Yesterday’s rain provided many locations with 0.50″ or more. It was another soggy day for the area with temperatures holding in the low 50s. While that is warmer than average, temperatures didn’t climb as much as predicted. Low clouds and fog locked the Susquehanna Valley in with temperatures cooler than surrounding areas. The same is true this morning, but the warm air should, SHOULD, eventually win out today.

Today will offer another foggy start and another chance for showers as a cold front moves through. The best chance for rain will come during the afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures should soar into the low 60s. It won’t be a record high (68° in 2000)…but still over 20° above average! The warm air may be slow to arrive again today, but it SHOULD win out. It’s a waiting game in the valley to watch and see if the cooler, denser air can get scoured out. Always a tricky part of the forecast locally.

The front slides through but cooler air will take its time to move in with highs Thursday still in the 50s. Highs should tumble back into the low 40s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Despite the temperature drop, we still remain warmer than average for this time of the year. No big winter storms are on the horizon either. All’s quiet…for now.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara