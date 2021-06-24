Another gorgeous and comfortable day ahead

TODAY: Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 58.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 83.

Conditions look to dry out as we wrap up the week as high pressure sits over the region. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the mid-50s. Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and and low humidity as high pressure lingers. Temperatures will once again drop below average overnight into the upper 50s. Winds will blow from the the southeast on Friday, bringing some clouds to the region. Overall, conditions will stray dry and seasonable as temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

The heat and humidity make a quick comeback by the weekend. We will certainly feel the humidity return by Saturday, and we could be nearing 90° again by Sunday. Each day could feature a stray afternoon t-storm, but most of the weekend will remain dry. Next week shows an extension of the typical summertime heat and humidity with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. We could have another heat wave too, with a run of 90° heat starting Sunday and continuing into next week. Stay tuned and enjoy these next two days!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara