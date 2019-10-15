Another gorgeous day ahead, rain arrives tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 66.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 52.

WEDNESDAY: Rain, Up To 1″. Hi 61.

The gorgeous weather from yesterday looks to continue right through today as high pressure maintains control of our weather. Patchy fog will be around again this morning for a time before the sun burns through for a nice afternoon. Temperatures will recover nicely after another cool start, but instead of the lower 70s, highs should be held to the mid-60s. Still, another great day ahead! Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will bring us some wet weather for Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s.

Clouds will increase during the morning and rain is likely to overspread the region by lunchtime on Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty on how heavy and widespread the rain will be as one area of low pressure will be ‘handing off’ its energy to a developing coastal storm. At this point, rainfall amounts look to range between 0.5-1.0″ with the heaviest amounts likely to be east of the Susquehanna River. Regardless, plan for wet weather Wednesday afternoon into early in the evening. Highs will be cooler tomorrow – right around 60 degrees. The rain exits tomorrow night as conditions turn windy.

Cooler air will follow behind tomorrow’s storm system for Thursday with highs likely not escaping the 50s. In addition, winds behind this storm will be quite strong with gusts over 30 miles per hour likely Thursday afternoon. Thursday could be quite a shock given how cool and blustery it will be after the rain tomorrow. Things quiet down by Friday as sunshine returns. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb back closer to 70, with much of the weekend staying dry. Showers could return late Sunday and linger into Monday. We’ll keep you posted. This week looks fairly typical for mid-October in Central PA. Typical is good…enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara