TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray T-Storm. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 63.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 81. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s high officially hit 90°, marking the first official 90° this year! How fitting it fell on the first day of meteorological summer! Today will be even hotter with temperatures expected to exceed 90° this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. This will be a dry heat, however, as dewpoints remain fairly low. While a stray shower or t-storm is possible thanks to a front getting closer, most of our region is expected to remain dry through today.

We are keeping an eye on the weekend when a backdoor front will drop in from the northeast. This is a front that moves inland from New England and moves southwest over Pennsylvania. This will lead to a few more clouds and some stray showers for Saturday. It’s not a big chance for rain, but at this point, we’ll take anything we can get. It cools down a bit behind the front on Sunday and into next week. Most guidance shows another potentially dry week next week. There may be a shower or two with a building trough over the Northeast (likely Wednesday offers the best chance for this), but those are hard to time and don’t look to help our deficit much. A growing drought continues over Central PA as we enter into June.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara